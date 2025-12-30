Fire In Nursing Home Kills 16 In Indonesia

Sixteen people have been killed and three left injured after a fire tore through a nursing home for elderly residents in northern Indonesia, local authorities say.

The fire department was alerted to a fire at Damai retirement home in the city of Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, on Sunday night at around 20:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

Many victims were found inside their rooms, the city’s fire and rescue agency chief Jimmy Rotinsulu told news agency AFP, adding that they were likely elderly residents who were resting for the evening when the fire broke out. Police are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which was put out at around 21:30 (13:30) on Sunday