New Telegraph

December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Fire In Nursing…

Fire In Nursing Home Kills 16 In Indonesia

Sixteen people have been killed and three left injured after a fire tore through a nursing home for elderly residents in northern Indonesia, local authorities say.

The fire department was alerted to a fire at Damai retirement home in the city of Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, on Sunday night at around 20:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

Many victims were found inside their rooms, the city’s fire and rescue agency chief Jimmy Rotinsulu told news agency AFP, adding that they were likely elderly residents who were resting for the evening when the fire broke out. Police are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which was put out at around 21:30 (13:30) on Sunday

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

We’re Prioritising Citizens’ Welfare –Oborevwori
Read Next

Anthony Joshua Escapes Death As 2 Co-Travellers Die In Ogun Accident