Fire Guts Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Head Office In Ibadan

The management of Fresh FM Nigeria, founded by renowned gospel musician and broadcaster Dr. Yinka Ayefele (MON), has confirmed that its head office, popularly known as Music House, was razed by a devastating fire on Friday evening.

In an official statement signed by Samson Akindele, Group Head of Corporate Affairs, the radio station disclosed that the incident destroyed critical sections of the building, including the studios of Fresh 105.9 FM and Blast 98.3 FM, the newsroom, the transmitter/server room, and several essential pieces of broadcast equipment.

“We are sad to inform the general public that the head office of Fresh FM Nigeria, Challenge–Ibadan, was razed by a devastating fire incident this evening, August 15, 2025,” the statement read.

According to the management, early attempts to put out the flames with in-house fire extinguishers proved abortive due to the intensity of the inferno, before professional firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be determined, and the full extent of the damage could not be immediately quantified.

Despite the setback, the station expressed heartfelt gratitude to residents of the Challenge area in Ibadan, passersby, and officials of the Oyo State Fire Service who responded swiftly to contain the fire.

“We heartily appreciate every good-spirited Nigerian who joined us in fighting the inferno. From the residents around our studio complex who were the first responders to passersby and the officials of the Oyo Fire Service, we appreciate everyone for their assistance during the emergency,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed in a telephone interview that firefighters were promptly deployed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

The incident, which occurred in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area, disrupted normal broadcasting activities, with staff and listeners expressing shock and concern over the development.

Fresh FM Nigeria, which began operations in 2015, has grown into one of the leading private radio networks in the country, with branches in multiple states.