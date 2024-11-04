Fire Guts Three Radio Stations In Abia

Share

Electronic broadcasting equipment worth millions of naira were on Saturday night burnt to ashes when fire gutted three radio stations in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The stations are Enyimba 94.3 FM, Rose 101.9 FM and Legend 98.3 FM located off Margret Avenue on the PZ axis of Aba-Owerri Road in Aba North Local Government Area.

The three radio stations, our correspondent reports, though run independently, share the same building. It took the intervention of the personnel of the Abia State Fire Service to stop the inferno from affecting other buildings in the area.

Though, the management of Enyimba TV and Radio Limited; the parent body of the two other stations in an of ficial statement said that they were making efforts to know the remote cause of the inferno, a staff of the station said the fire started from the television section of the mother station before it spread to other sister stations.

It was gathered that no life was lost, but no broadcasting equipment was spared. The management further disclosed that they were temporarily shutting down operation across the three stations to enable them assess the level of damage in the affected stations and carry out precautionary measures to avert future occurrence.

A personnel of the Abia State Fire Service, who pleaded anonymity, called on owners of big factories and companies to procure fire extinguishers and hydrants to help assist manage and attack fire during such incident.

