Fire Guts Telecoms Facility In Abuja

Fire reportedly gutted a private telecommunications office in Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that the inferno also razed down a building housing a local eatery in the area.
According to the report by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), emergency responders are currently battling to curtail the inferno.
However, government officials in the FCT are yet to issue any statement about the incident.
Details later…
