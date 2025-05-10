Fire Guts Six Shops In Ibadan Police Barracks

Share

Fire reportedly razed no fewer than six shops at the Police Barracks, Omolewa in Yemetu area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday, May 10.

Saturday Telegraph gathered as of the time of filing this report that no casualty was recorded in the incident, however, the fire affected six out of the 24 lock-up shops in the area.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the state Fire Services Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, said that the agency received a distress call about the fire incident at exactly 2:09 a.m. through a telephone call from one Mr S.O. Soyombo.

He attributed the fire incident to overheating of a deep freezer, which was plugged overnight and which eventually caught fire and spread to other shops.

The general manager said that the fire service personnel, led by Mrs Adedeji, were promptly deployed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident. Akinyinka advised the public to always switch off and unplug their electrical appliances when not in use. “On getting there, it was discovered that the lock-up shops were on fire and we quickly swung into action, and were able to curtail the fire in time and restrict it from spreading to other nearby shops.”

