December 24, 2025
Fire Guts Section Of Jos Main Market

A late-night fire outbreak on Tuesday razed a section of the Jos Main Market in Plateau State, destroying scores of shops and goods worth millions of naira.

The inferno reportedly broke out at about 8:00 p.m., causing panic among traders and residents around the market area.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Jos Main Market Authority, Hon. Mangna Yusuf Wamyil, said operatives of the Plateau State Fire Service responded promptly and successfully contained the blaze.

According to him, the swift intervention of the fire service prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the market.

“Men of the fire service are on ground and they have put out the fire. As at the time of this report, we cannot ascertain the exact cause of the fire or the extent of the damage,” Wamyil said.

He added that a comprehensive assessment would be carried out after preliminary investigations to determine the number of shops affected and the value of goods lost.

It would be recalled that the market suffered a similar fire outbreak a few months ago, during which several traders lost property estimated at millions of naira.

The General Manager urged affected traders to remain calm while investigations continue, assuring that measures would be put in place to prevent future occurrences.

