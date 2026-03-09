Fire Guts Section Of Federal Secretariat Complex In Abuja

A section of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja was gutted by fire on Monday morning.

The fire outbreak according to reports affected a section of the office of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation within the complex.

Eyewitnesses said the fire was first noticed at about 8:20 a.m., with thick plumes of black smoke seen rising from the affected part of the building.

The outbreak was reported to have occurred at Section C of the federal secretariat complex.

Staff members and visitors were seen evacuating the area shortly after the incident began, while emergency responders were alerted to the situation.

The media department of the office of the head of service later confirmed the fire outbreak, noting that the incident was limited to Section C of the building.

According to the office, emergency officials were already on ground working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the complex.

“The fire outbreak is limited to Section C of the building and is currently being attended to by emergency officials,” the office said in a statement.

The cause of the fire had not been disclosed as of the time of filing this report.