Fire Guts Rivers Secretariat Building, Affects Audit, Pension Units

…Civil Service Union Alleges Saboage

A mysterious fire outbreak inside a section of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex has gutted the ground floor of the Podium block of the State Secretariat Complex on Monday evening.

The ground floor of the affected building accommodates the audit and pension units. The fire, according to eye witnesses started around 4.30 pm, shortly before the official closing time of civil servants, adding that the fire moved from the area it started and extended a bit from there.

They said that workers themselves led the charge to douse the fire as they awaited the arrival of fire fighters to work on it, adding that workers in the area the fire affected were evacuated and that no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of State Civil Service Union, Comrade Chukukah Osumah has expressed fears that the incident may not be disconnected from act of sabotage.

He said that the union won’t rule out sabotage might not be ruled out from a fire outbreak, noting that “in my years of service and as a civil servant, I have not seen anything like this. This has not happened before.”

His claim may be a result of the State Governor declaration of investigating some activities of civil servants and complicity during the six months emergency rule.On her part

Also, the Head of Service,Dr. Inyingi Brown linked the fire incidence to electrical fault, as no life was lost, and thanked the governor for reviving the state fire service that helped to douse the fire.