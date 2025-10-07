Fire Guts Rivers Secretariat Amid Probe Threat

A section of the Rivers State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, housing the Rivers State Pensions Board, was yesterday evening engulfed by fire, destroying several offices and documents.

Although the state government is yet to release an official statement on the incident, eyewitnesses attributed the fire outbreak to an electrical fault. It took the combined efforts of the state and federal fire services to bring the inferno under control after hours of intense firefighting.

The incident occurred barely days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara dissolved the State Pensions Board and vowed to probe alleged fraudulent activities during the six-month emergency administrative period in the state. The fire outbreak has raised fresh concerns and speculations, coming at a time when the governor has threatened to sanction civil servants implicated in financial misconduct.