Fire Guts Prominent Market In Ilorin, Destroying Goods Worth Millions Of Naira

The prominent Oja Tuntun market, Baboko, Ilorin in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State has been gutted by fire which destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The fire incident which started at about 9.18 pm on Wednesday affected 15 shops out of 1,072 shops.

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

A statement signed by Hassan Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, said: “On the 22nd of November 2023, at approximately 21:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Oja Tuntun market in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

“Upon arrival, the fire crew found numerous shops ablaze and worked swiftly to control and extinguish the fire. Two fire appliances from different stations, namely Brigade Headquarters and Folawiyo Road Fire Station, collaborated to tackle the situation effectively.

“Oja Tuntun Market, housing 1072 shops, 984 stands, and 27 warehouses, experienced minimal damage, with only 15 shops affected by the inferno.

“The fire service’s prompt and efficient response helped save commodities and property valued at over 25 billion naira. The cause of the fire couldn’t be affirmed yet while the investigation is ongoing.

“Notably, the state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq was present at the scene, expressing sympathy for those affected and commending the efforts of the Kwara State Fire Service in successfully managing the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime, adding that “this would help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, market places, offices and also help them to drastically reduce it.”