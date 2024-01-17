Fire Guts Popular Abuja Supermarket

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed as fire gutted some sections of the popular shopping mall in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the fire began at about 4;13 am, on Wednesday, from the uppermost floor of the supermarket, the packing stores, down to the staircases within the mall.

However, the cause of the early hours incident is yet to be known, as indication shows it could be a case of arson.

An anonymous staff of the mall stated that an unknown individual was caught hiding in the store in the early hours of the morning when efforts were being made to put out the fire.