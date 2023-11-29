Fire Guts Orezi’s House In Lagos

Nigeria singer, Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi has confirmed a fire incident at his home in Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer revealed that the incident occurred around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 27.

The singer revealed he was at a meeting in Lekki when he got a call from his neighbour, Bobrisky, informing him of the fire incident at his house.

He wrote, “Last night was really hectic Still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened

“Am sitting here asking myself why me. God is indeed merciful. Can’t thank God enough.

“I was at a meeting in Lekki County last night around 11.48 pm when I got a call from my neighbor Bobrisky that my house was on fire.

“I initially thought this was a joke I was like Which kind yeye joke Bob dey give me so. Immediately, I raced down to my house. What I saw broke me.”