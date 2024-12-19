Fire Guts Onitsha Timber Market In Anambra

Share

A fire destroyed the Ogbosisi Timber Market in the Onitsha area of Anambra State on Wednesday night, December 18.

According to a viral video on X, some traders were trying to salvage their goods while the fire raged from one store to the other.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Thursday morning, the Anambra State Police command spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that no lives were lost in the incident.

Ikenga noted that the scene was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking undue advantage of the situation to loot the properties and goods of individuals in the area.

The statement added, “The swift response of the Police and Fire service operatives to the outbreak at Ogbosisi on 18/12/2024 by 8.45 pm brought the situation under control.

“The command has, however, begun an investigation into the cause of the fire incident and notes that no life was lost. Also, the worth of goods destroyed is yet to be ascertained.”

