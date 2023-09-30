Fire Guts Oil Pipeline In Ukraine, Injures Nine

A fire broke out at an oil pipeline in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region, injuring nine people, according to emergency services.

Unverified footage shared on social media on Saturday showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village.

“At 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimetres in diameter) ruptured,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square meters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

“Rescuers are working at the scene,” the emergency services said.