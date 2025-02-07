Fire Guts Nigerian Law School, Kano Campus Hostel

Share

A near tragedy was averted Wednesday evening when one of the student’s hostels at the Kano State Campus of the Nigerian Law School was gutted by fire.

The incident which occurred at about 7.00pm, barely an hour after the students at the campus ended their lectures, however consumed property, books, clothes and valuables of the occupants of the hostel.

According to eyewitnesses, the source of the fire could not be ascertained as of press time. Sources however said students and staff of the campus are trading blames over the cause of the fire.

While the management blamed the students for using contraband items like pressing iron, boiling ring, among other items, the students are blaming the management for their lack of maintenance of the buildings that have lasted several decades with visible signs of dilapidation and lack of maintenance.

The student’s hostels on the campus, when our correspondents visited, looked unkempt, dilapidated and very old. Most of the bungalows used as hostels at the NLS campus are houses built when the premises served as Bagauda Lake Hotel, constructed over 40 years ago, during the late Abubakar Rimi’s administration.

