Fire Guts MMIA Old Terminal, Causes Panic

Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos was ablaze in the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 0750 hours.

New Telegraph also gathered that the passengers and airline operators were seen running out of the airport, causing panic among the onlookers.

The source of the fire was traced to have originated from the basement of the Terminal building, where it was discovered to have been caused by sparks from an electric cable.

Murtala Muhammed Airport which has been active for 76 years is a major factor in attracting foreign investment, encouraging tourism, and facilitating trade.

It also includes the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). It also houses the head office of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, formerly just its Lagos office; and the head office of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

The Lagos office of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is located in Aviation House on the grounds of the airport.

The fire was put out by the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said: “Promptly responding to the situation, the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action. Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control. FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security, and comfort.”