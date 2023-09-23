Fire Guts Mega Plastic Industry In Lagos

A section of a plastic company, Mega Plastics Company, located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos was gutted by fire in the early hours of Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said, the LASTMA officials arrived at the scene of the fire incident at about 6:30 a.m., after which they contacted other emergency responders to assist in putting out the fire.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other emergency responders in the early morning today (Saturday, 23rd of September, 2023) combated an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastics Company located at No.4, Ilupeju Bypass beside Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ilupeju area of Lagos.

“Traffic Officer Ayo Olaosebikan (Falcon) of Zone 21 confirmed that the Lastma rescue team arrived at the scene of the industrial fire outbreak around 6:30 a.m. before other emergency responders were contacted by Lastma.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene of the industrial fire, we quickly informed other emergency responders particularly the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and the Nigerian Police.

Correspondingly, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the team are actively working to extinguish the intense fire, which reportedly began around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Margaret Adeseye, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, they received the emergency alert at 7:26 a.m.

She informed that “Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.

READ ALSO:

“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”

As of press time, there was no report of casualty.