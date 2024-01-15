Fire Guts Mechanical Workshop In Anambra

Fire gutted a mechanic workshop along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, opposite the Building Materials International Market in Ogidi, Anambra State on Sunday.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire incident started at about 4:30 p.m. on January 14.

Mr Martin Agbili, the State Fire Service Director, confirmed the incident in a statement released to the news agency on Monday in Onitsha, stating that the service received a distress call of a heavy fire outbreak at a mechanic workshop in between Bakery Market and UBA on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

“We immediately deployed our two fire trucks and our brave firefighters to the scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“We prevented the fire from entering the bank or the bakery market.

“Although some of the trucks (parked in the workshop) were burnt, the situation was put to control,” he said.

He however said that the cause of the fire was unknown and no life was lost during the incident.