Fire Guts LP Chairman Abure’s Abuja Home

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said the Abuja home of its National Chairman Julius Abure was gutted by fire. The party also claimed that there was an assassination attempt on Abure. National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh said Abure’s residence was “gutted by a mysterious fire which started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep”.

The statement quoted a member of the family, who narrated the incident, saying the family was woken up by neighbours and security men living in the compound. The statement reads: “The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase making it impossible for Abure and family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs making ways for the family to escape. “Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated. “Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”