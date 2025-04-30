Fire Guts Jos Main Market, Leaves Trail Of Destruction

Share

A catastrophic fire tore through Jos Main Market in Plateau State late Tuesday night, April 29, 2025, reducing over 500 shops to ashes and causing significant financial losses for traders.

The inferno, which began around 11 p.m., has left the bustling commercial hub in disarray, with shop owners grappling with the aftermath.

Mustafa Ibrahim, Chairman of the market, recounted the chaotic scene to New Telegraph .

“I received a distress call shortly after the fire started and rushed to the market,” he said.

“The Jos North fire service station had only two trucks, both non-functional, jacked up without tires.”

With local resources inadequate, Ibrahim contacted Hon. Adamu Aliyu, the Jos North North representative in the House of Assembly, who arranged for a single fire truck from the Bukuru fire service.

However, the delayed and limited response left traders to battle the blaze largely on their own.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with Ibrahim citing two potential triggers: an electrical fault or a NEPA-related issue.

“Some claim the fuse was removed, others say it wasn’t,” he noted. A comprehensive assessment of the financial losses is ongoing, but Ibrahim confirmed that over 500 shops were destroyed.

“We are compiling records and have identified at least 100 affected shop owners so far,” he added.

Among the victims is Bashir Shuabu, who lost goods worth over N12 million, including 25 belts and women’s bras.

Speaking at the scene, a visibly shaken Shuabu told New Telegraph , “I don’t know where to start. The women’s bras were ordered from Lagos on credit. How do I pay off such debts?” His plight reflects the broader economic toll on traders, many of whom face significant debt and uncertainty.

Ibrahim appealed for urgent government intervention to support the affected shop owners and prevent further hardship. “We pray the government doesn’t ask us to vacate the market, as that would be overwhelming,” he said.

He urged authorities to provide immediate relief and long-term measures, such as improved fire safety infrastructure, to prevent future tragedies.

The fire has exposed critical gaps in the region’s emergency response capabilities, with posts on X highlighting the absence of functional fire trucks and inadequate firefighting efforts.

Traders and residents expressed frustration, with one user noting, “There was no single fire truck in sight, just Nigerians resorting to self-help, as usual.”

Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Joyce Ramnap, alongside the General Manager of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Hart Bankat, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the damage on Wednesday morning, signaling the government’s initial response.

Share