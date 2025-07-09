New Telegraph

July 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Fire Guts Iyabo…

Fire Guts Iyabo Ojo’s Office

Nollywood actress and socialite, Iyabo Ojo’ office was severely damaged by a fire outbreak.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

Sharing a video of the scene on her Instagram page, the actress confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire.

READ ALSO

She said, “This just happened today around 7 pm. My office caught fire.

“Thanks to the Nigerian Fire service and my staff for salvaging what was left. Thankfully, no lives were lost. The devil tested us but God said no. With God on my side, we will bounce back bigger and better”

Watch video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Constitution Review: Why We Want Apa State, LGAs In Benue Zone C – Agbese
Read Next

Ad Firms Expand Across Africa, Europe To Tap $10.2b Market