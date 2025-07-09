Fire Guts Iyabo Ojo’s Office

Nollywood actress and socialite, Iyabo Ojo’ office was severely damaged by a fire outbreak.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

Sharing a video of the scene on her Instagram page, the actress confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire.

She said, “This just happened today around 7 pm. My office caught fire.

“Thanks to the Nigerian Fire service and my staff for salvaging what was left. Thankfully, no lives were lost. The devil tested us but God said no. With God on my side, we will bounce back bigger and better”

