Fire Guts INEC Office In Sokoto

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said in the early hours of Friday power surge destroyed its office in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement, disclosed that the fire which started in the early hours of Tuesday, February 11, reportedly damaged the entire building.

He stated that fire as well, destroyed movable and fixed election materials, including furniture, 558 ballot boxes, 186 voting enclosures, 186 election bags and various Registration Area Centre (RAC) materials such as 12 large water tanks, 400 sleeping mats and 300 plastic buckets.

According to him, “preliminary report from our state office indicates that there was a sudden surge from the public power supply before the incident.

“However, the actual cause of the fire outbreak is being investigated by the security and safety agencies which have deployed their personnel to the facility.”

Olumekun said no injuries or fatalities were recorded, adding however that the commission is making an effort to find an alternative temporary facility in the Local Government Area so that its activities would not be completely disrupted.

Share

Please follow and like us: