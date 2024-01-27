Fire Guts INEC Office in Ibadan

Astrange fire gutted the Ibadan South East Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Oyo State on Friday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, noted that the outbreak occurred at around 10:30 am. Dr Tella explained that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, but that it was assumed to have been triggered by a power surge.

The REC stated further that no life was lost in the incident, but that some logistic materials were burnt. He however, gave assurance that the incident has no effect on the upcoming Saki/West State Constituency re-run election coming up on Saturday February 3, 2024.