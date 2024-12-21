JUST-IN: Fire Guts Ibadan Spare Parts Market

Share

A fire outbreak in the early hours of Saturday, December 21 has reportedly destroyed some shops at the popular Araromi Spare Parts Market, Agodi-Gate in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyemi Akinyinka raised the alarm that hoodlums had broken into the shops as the fire continued to rage, while firefighters battled to contain it.

Akinyinka explained that despite the ongoing efforts of men and officers of the service to extinguish the fire, the hoodlums have subjected them to embarrassment and harassment.

“Hoodlums have broken into shops at Araromi Agodi-Gate, and they are embarrassing and harassing men and officers of the Fire Service.”

“We are battling with a serious inferno at Agodi-Gate. Help us to call water tanker owners to assist us. We are still here battling with the situation.”

“The cause of the fire remains unclear as investigations are ongoing,” he stated

