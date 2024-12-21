Yuletide: Fire Guts Fuel Station In Akwa Ibom

Share

A filling station in Item, near the Uyo Metropolis of Akwa Ibom State gutted fire on Saturday, December 21.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fuel station caught fire when a truckload of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker supplying fuel to the filling station went up in flames.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, ASP Timfon John, said there was no casualty, adding that an investigation to unravel the cause of the incident has commenced.

“We received information about a fire outbreak in Itam, and officers were immediately dispatched, there was no casualty and the investigation is still ongoing”, ASP John said.

