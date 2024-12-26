Share

On Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that a fire outbreak at the Federal Institute of the Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Lagos State was successfully extinguished.

New Telegraph gathered that the agency received distress calls at 22:20hrs on Wednesday 25 December and activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and its Response Team from Cappa Base in Oshodi.

According to a statement by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, revealed that the fire ignited as a result of overheating of the generator in operation.

“Upon arrival at 22:22hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team from Cappa Base discovered a generator house engulfed by fire.

“There was no loss of life due to the incident and no injuries were sustained.” the statement added.

