Fire Guts Canadian Embassy Building In Abuja, Two Injured

The building of the Canadian High Commission to Nigeria was on Monday engulfed in flames which led to a temporal collapse of the services and consultations that the office facilitates.

According to Amiola Adebayo, the Head of Operations at the FCT Fire Service, who confirmed the occurrence over the phone, three or four other casualties had been taken to the hospitals, and two individuals had died as a result of the incident.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. We have two fatally injured and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said.

Adebayo, however, did not state the cause of the fire incident or whether the affected victims were foreign expatriates or Nigerian citizens.

Details later…