Fire Guts Alaba Int’l Market In Lagos

Fire has engulfed a section of the Alaba International Market in Lagos State on Tuesday evening, destroying yet-to-be-ascertained worth of goods and properties.

A video shared on X, it could been seen as flames and thick smoke billowing from the furniture section of the market, located near the Ojo Local Government Secretariat in Ojo Town.

An X user, Ikechukwu Ude, who posted the footage, said the fire started from “a little spark” before spreading rapidly through rows of shops.

In the video, traders were seen crying as the blaze consumed their goods, while others made frantic efforts to retrieve whatever they could before the flames intensified.

It was unclear whether operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service or other emergency responders had arrived at the scene at the time the video was recorded. Eyewitnesses were heard calling for help and accusing market security of reacting too slowly. The Alaba International Market, located along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, is one of West Africa’s largest hubs for electronics, furniture, and building materials, with thousands of traders from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries. As of press time Tuesday night, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had not issued an official statement on the incident or confirmed the extent of damage. Some social media users reacted to the video with dismay.