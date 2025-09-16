Fire Guts Afriland Towers, UBA Clarifies Branch Safety

A major fire on Tuesday engulfed Afriland Towers, a six-storey high-rise on Broad Street, Lagos Island, sparking panic across the Marina business district as workers and residents scrambled for safety.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building, which houses a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) alongside several other businesses.

In some clips, people were seen attempting to jump from upper floors, while others were rescued with ladders by bystanders.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement signed by Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide, confirmed that firefighters responded promptly to a distress call received at 1:38 p.m.

Fire crews from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations were deployed to battle the blaze.

According to the agency, the inferno originated from the inverter room in the basement before spreading to multiple floors.

As of press time, the extent of damage and possible casualties had not yet been ascertained.

Meanwhile, UBA moved to dispel speculation that its Marina head office, UBA House, was affected.

“We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our branches. As against reports online and on social media, the affected building is not the UBA House, Marina, the bank’s head office. We have ensured the safety and well-being of our staff and customers in the branch,” the bank clarified in a statement.

The incident has reignited concerns over safety standards in Lagos commercial high-rises, with several Nigerians on X urging regulators to enforce stricter fire compliance measures to avert future tragedies.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.