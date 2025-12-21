Fire Guts 4th Floor Of FIRS Office Abuja, No Casualties Recorded

A fire incident on Saturday morning disrupted operations at one of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) offices in Abuja, after flames broke out on the fourth floor of the building located at No. 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of December 20, 2025, was swiftly brought under control by on-duty security personnel, with rapid reinforcement from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and other emergency responders.

Their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey facility. In a statement issued by the Technical Assistant (Print Media) to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Sikiru Akintola, the Service confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident, though several offices on the affected floor suffered varying degrees of damage.

“The fire was promptly responded to by our security personnel on duty, and with the swift support of the FCT Fire Service and other emergency responders, it was successfully contained,” the statement said.

Preliminary assessments have pointed to a possible electrical fault as the cause of the fire, although a full investigation has commenced to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

FIRS said relevant authorities are working to determine the extent of the damage and ensure that safety standards are fully adhered to going forward.

The Service also assured the public that internal safety protocols are being reviewed and strengthened to prevent a recurrence, emphasising its commitment to staff safety and the protection of public assets.

Saturday’s incident adds to growing concerns about fire safety in public buildings across the Federal Capital Territory, particularly older office complexes with heavy electrical loads.

However, the absence of casualties and the effective emergency response were widely seen as a testament to improved coordination among security and fire services in Abuja.

FIRS did not indicate whether operations at the affected office would be temporarily relocated, but assured taxpayers and stakeholders that measures are being taken to minimise any disruption to services.