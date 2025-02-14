Share

A Fire outbreak on Friday destroyed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire started in the early hours of Tuesday, February 11, 2025, destroying the entire building.

Preliminary investigations from the state office suggested that a sudden surge in the public power supply might have contributed to the incident.

However, the actual cause of the fire outbreak is being investigated by the security and safety agencies which have deployed their personnel to the facility.

Meanwhile, INEC announced plans to find an alternative temporary facility in the local government area to prevent disruption of its activities.

“Items destroyed include furniture and fixtures as well as movable electoral facilities, among them 558 ballot boxes, 186 voting enclosures, 186 election bags, and various Registration Area Centre materials such as 12 large water tanks (1,000 litres), 400 sleeping mats and 300 plastic buckets.

“No injuries or fatalities were recorded.” the statement added.

