Fire: Fubara Visits Secretariat Complex, Pledges Renovation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday visited the state secretariat complex, where a fire on Monday evening gutted a section of the Podium Block, describing the incident as unfortunate.

The affected area, which serves as a crèche for children of civil servants, was partly destroyed by the blaze. Governor Fubara inspected the site personally to assess the damage and assured that rehabilitation of the complex would commence immediately.

“The fire incident is a wake-up call to fast-track the planned renovation and refurbishment of the Secretariat Complex, which has long been under consideration. Whatever is required by this government to commence the process, we will immediately swing into action,” Fubara said.

He was received at the complex by jubilant civil servants, the Head of Service, and some Permanent Secretaries, including the newly sworn-in Mr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart.

The Governor expressed gratitude that no life was lost and that the damage was confined to a small section of the building. “It’s really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost and the damage was limited,” he said.

Fubara commended the State Fire Service for their prompt response, noting that previous investments in the three fire service stations had been invaluable in containing the blaze. “Before the emergency rule, we invested in the fire service. I wonder what would have happened if we didn’t have a formidable and functional fire service,” he remarked.

The Governor also lauded civil servants for their dedication and resilience, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to initiatives that enhance their welfare and promote the well-being of all Rivers people.

“We will continue to do those things that uplift Rivers people and make them happy,” he added.