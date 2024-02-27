Fire Engulfs Yan Katako Market, Ruins 50 Shops In Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the early morning flames destroyed 50 shops and property worth N150 million at Yan Katako Market Rijiyar Lemu area of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The State Fire Service Spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire broke out at 2:00 a.m. on Monday.

He pointed out that the conflagration destroyed over 50 shops containing plywood, foam, spray machines, chairs, and other carpentry tools.

According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 02:00 am from the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC. that there was a fire outbreak at Yankatako market.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.

Abdullahi further stated that the 50 shops were located in the market’s furniture sector.

He stated that no lives had been lost and that the fire’s cause was being probed.