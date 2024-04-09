Fire Engulfs Two Storey Building At Lagos Market

The Lagos State Fire Service has confirmed a fire incident at Dosumu market, Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Head, Public Education, Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Sjakiru, confirmed that a two storey building was affected by incident on Tuesday.

He disclosed that two-storey buildings were affected by the fire, and Lagos State Fire Service personnel are currently at the scene to prevent further casualties.

According to him, “Fire service personnel are currently on the ground to stop the fire and stop any further casualties.

The fire affected two-storey buildings. Details about the fire will be shared soon.”