Fire Engulfs Timber Market In Plateau

Share

Anxiety as Fire engulfs timber market in the Katako community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state on Sunday night.

The development was confirmed on Monday by the chairman of the Plateau State Carpenters Association, Shuaibu Ali.

According to him, the blaze destroyed goods worth millions of naira, including over 107 shops.

READ ALSO

“Yes, the fire incident is true. I received a phone call around 11:00 pm on Sunday, informing me about the incident. It has been a recurring problem in the market, though the cause of the outbreak isn’t certain.

“Regarding the incident, no one can say directly what caused the fire outbreak because we have a time when we normally close the market.

”One of my members called me and told me that there was a fire outbreak in the market, and we rushed to the market.

“When we got there, the fire had spread to other areas. No one could even come close because of the heat. So, we called the fire service and the security agents to come to our assistance.” he noted

Confirming the incident also is the Jos North Local Government, said that the fire had been contained with the help of the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders.

“No one can say what caused the fire outbreak, but we are investigating the incident,” Chris said.

Share

Please follow and like us: