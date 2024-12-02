Fire Engulfs Shops In Ibadan Market

Share

Goods worth millions of Naira have been destroyed and over 17 shops burnt as fire gutted the Moniya market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The fire which began around 12.30 am on Monday, is reported to have been triggered by a power surge, causing significant damage, with valuable goods and cash destroyed.

The Chairman of the Garage Saliu Bello and Babaloja of Moniya Garage, Kolawole Balogun, expressed deep concern over the extent of the losses.

Balogun said, “I rushed to the market as soon as I got the call. We lost multimillion-naira goods. The prompt arrival of the fire service prevented even greater devastation.

“In addition to the goods, cash in millions of naira was also destroyed. Many traders often store their money in their shops when they leave for the night.”

The victims have called on the government to provide immediate support for those affected.

