Fire Engulfs Recycling Hub In Kano, Destroys Properties Worth Billions

In the early hours of Wednesday, properties worth billions of naira were burnt in a fire outbreak that engulfed a recycling hub and market in the Dakata metropolitan area of Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire began at the recycling hub, where plastics and scraps are recycled. Electrical sparks were seen at the electrical poles and quickly spread into the groundnut mill market, where food items and provisions were sold.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bakori, who visited the site of the incident described the situation as unfortunate and said one looter, who attempted to steal some equipment, had been arrested. He noted that a thorough investigation would be carried out to forestall a recurrence.

He further applauded the response of the Kano State Fire Service and other private fire services for their swift action in curbing the fire.

Those who lost their properties in the fire called on the state and federal governments to come to their aid.

