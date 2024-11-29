Fire Engulfs Radio Nigeria, Lagos Office Investigations Into The Incident.

Share

A fire outbreak late Wednesday evening at the Radio Nigeria premises on Plot 35, Ikoyi Road, Lagos, sparked widespread concern, triggering an immediate response from emergency services.

The cause of the blaze, which a source within the FRCN said started from the studio of Metro FM and quickly spread to the studio of Radio 1, destroying both studios completely, remains unknown as authorities launched investigations into the incident.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, disclosed that the agency received a distress call around 5:30 PM.

Firefighters from the Dolphin, Ebute Elefun and Oba Onitolo Fire Stations quickly mobilised to tackle the flames, which had engulfed the studio section of the building. Efforts are still ongoing to fully assess the extent of damage, though the source said there was no casualty from the inferno.

Adeseye noted: “The public is assured that collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders, including the Nigerian Police, have brought the situation under control, confining the fire to the studio section of the U-shaped onestory building where it started.

“While the cause of the fire is yet unknown and no casualties have been reported, damping down of the fire embers continues.”

