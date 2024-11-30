Fire Engulfs Ebute Ero Market In Lagos

Share

A fire outbreak has razed multiple buildings used as shops for auto spare parts with goods worth millions of naira destroyed at the popular Ebute-Ero Under-bridge Market.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Director, Margaret Adeseye who disclosed this said the fire occurred near the Police Station adjacent to Carter Bridge, Lagos Island,

According to her, the fire which ranted overnight, was prevented from spreading beyond its point of origin as a result of the swift response of Lagos firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Dolphin, Sari-Iganmu, and Alausa stations.

READ ALSO

“While the fire has been extinguished, it resulted in the loss of several lock-up shops within the bungalow structures that trade in various tools and kitchenware.

“As the operation winds down with mop-up exercise, an enumeration is ongoing to determine the number of shops affected and the estimated value of the losses incurred.

The investigation to uncover the exact cause of the fire is also being carried out,” the statement partly wrote.

Share

Please follow and like us: