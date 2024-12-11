Fire Engulfs Alaba Rago Market In Lagos

Share

A devastating fire swept through the Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo area of Lagos State in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The blaze, which started around midnight, ravaged items worth millions of naira, sending shockwaves through the community.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), and other agencies swiftly sprang into action to combat the inferno.

According to Femi Oke-Osayintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, and Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the situation was eventually brought under control, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent properties.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of traders and residents in the area.

Share

Please follow and like us: