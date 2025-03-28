Fire Engulf Two-Storey Building In Anambra

Share

On Friday, the Anambra State Fire Service confirmed a fire outbreak in a two-storey building located at Ifejika Street by Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire, which began at one of the buildings at about 6:20 am, has escalated into a nearby building.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but residents, passersby, and men of the fire service were on the ground making rescue efforts to salvage some properties and goods from the building.

The head of the Media and Publicity Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, who confirmed the incident, called on residents and members of the public to remain calm as the firefighters battled to quench the fire.

“Anambra State Fire Service is currently on intervention at the scene of the fire outbreak at Ifejika Street, by Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

“The distress call came at 0620am today, and our firefighters deployed immediately.

“The public is advised to remain calm as the situation is under control,” he stated

