The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said it has successfully contained a raging fire that engulfed sections of a story building housing Ago Medical Centre, off Ago Palace Way, Okota.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, noted that the agency activated the state’s emergency response plan and its response team from Oshodi, following distress calls received on its 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 18.29hrs on Friday.

According to him, no lives were lost, nor were injuries recorded in he incident.

He also noted that the fire was being contained through the collaborative efforts of the LASEMA Response Team Fire Unit and other responders to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings in the area.

Oke-Osanyintolu listed emergency responders at the scene as including the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood and Security Corps, and the Nigeria Police Force.

“Upon arrival at 18.50hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team discovered that sections of a storey building which housed a hospital were being gutted by fire at the aforementioned address.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team revealed that the immediate cause of the inferno was a power surge which led to a spark when public electricity power supply was restored.

“The fire is still raging, and responders are battling to put it off. Response and Recovery Operations are in progress.” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

