Fire Destroys Timber Market In Kebbi

Fire has gutted a popular wood and timber market known as Kara Market in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, destroying shops and properties.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 8, and resulted in the loss of goods and structures worth millions of naira.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire remained unknown, but Sunday Telegraph gathered that no lives were lost in the incident.

Following the incident, the Kebbi State Government expressed its sympathies to those affected, adding that the government remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Abuzaid Yari, the fire was described as an unfortunate incident”.

“The government sympathises deeply with the victims and prays that Allah replenishes their losses.

“We appreciate the swift action of the fire service, whose efforts prevented further damage,” he said.

