Fire Destroys Shops, Properties In Oyo

No fewer than three shops, properties were destroyed by fire at Sawmill Abaletu, Saki Road, in the Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The State Chairman of Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in Ibadan, the state capital, on Thursday, stating that “No life was lost in the incident.

“The fire incident was reported at exactly 03:54 hrs on Monday, June 23, 2025. Immediately the address was received, the firemen, led by ACFS Azeez, swiftly deployed to the scene of the incident and on arrival, we met three shops already engulfed by fire.

“The firemen quickly swung into action, and we were able to curtail it from spreading to other shops. Only three shops were affected, and the Fire Service was able to save the remaining seven shops and other nearby properties.

“The fire was a result of the nonchalant attitude of a phone repairer who failed to switch off and unplug one of his equipment after closing work in the evening, and it ignited nearby combustibles”, he stated