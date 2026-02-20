Fire Destroys Shops, Properties In Kano Market

In the early hours of Friday, February 20, a fire outbreak engulfed the Fatima Simra Multi-Purpose Market in Dakata Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire razed several shops, mainly occupied by small-scale businesses engaged in oil production and the recycling of plastics and nylon.

The incident comes barely a week after an inferno destroyed goods worth several million naira at the popular Singer Market in Kano.

READ ALSO

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, stated that the firefighters were still battling to contain the blaze.

“As I’m speaking with you, our personnel are at the scene trying to put out the fire, which is still raging.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of the inferno and the extent of the damage,” he said.