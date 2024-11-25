Fire Destroys Properties, Shops Worth Millions Of Naira In Anambra

Share

Fire destroyed goods and property worth several millions of naira in several shops located along the Obodoukwu Road, near the Relief Market, Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Media and Publicity Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, led by the State Fire Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident on Monday.

According to the fire service, the inferno which occurred on Sunday caused disarray around the vicinity of the market as traders and residents struggled to rescue some of their properties.

Chiketa disclosed the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown as two fire trucks from Okpoko Fire Station and Main Market Fire Station and other firefighting equipment were mobilized to the scene, to contain the fire.

“At about 4:19 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2024, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at 276 Obodoukwu Road, along the Relief Market, Okpoko, in Ogbaru LGA of the state.

“Immediately, we deployed our firemen, with two fire truck from Okpoko Fire Station and Main Market Fire Station and other firefighting equipment to the scene, they fought and were able to contain the fire outbreak and prevented it from further escalation.

“The general public is advised to remain fire conscious and stay safe.

“The fire outbreak affected few shops. The cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown.

“No life was lost. The Firemen left the scene at about 7:39pm of the same day.” The statement reads

