Fire Destroys Properties, Shops In Oyo

Fire razes five shops, destroys properties worth millions of naira on Tuesday, July 1 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Chairman of the state Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan,

Akinwade noted that the incident occurred beside the Akin-Alamu building, Papa area in Alakia Isebo Road, Ibadan.

He further stated that no life was lost, but properties worth millions of naira were consumed by the inferno.

According to him, the fire incident was traced to be electric surge that ignited nearby combustibles and set the shops ablaze.

The chairman said, “On Tuesday, June 1, 2025, at exactly 23:22hrs, the incident was reported through a telephone call.

“The Firemen, led by CFS Adesina Olusoji, promptly deployed to the scene of the incident and on arrival, we met shops engulfed by fire. We quickly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to unaffected nearby shops and properties. The fire was completely extinguished and necessary salvage was done.

“The fire affected five out of ten shops and the agency’s personnel were able to save properties worth millions naira. The fire incident was traced to be electric surge that ignited nearby combustibles and set the shops ablaze,” he said.