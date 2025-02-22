Fire Destroys MTN Booster Station In Oyo

Share

On Saturday, an MTN booster station located on the premises of the University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo State was reportedly gutted by fire.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fire which broke out at the booster station within the Faculty of Nursing, was caused by an electrical surge.

According to a report, the fire outbreak occurred in the early hours of Saturday around 4 am and affected the Mikano electrical generator, board, and other telecommunications gadgets in the booster station.

The state capital, Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde, and Chairman of the State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande confirmed the incident.

He said, “The state Fire Service’s prompt response doused the fire at the MTN booster station beside the Faculty of Nursing, University of Ibadan.

“The fire personnel, led by ACFS Olubunmi, were promptly deployed to the scene and arrived on time. “On arrival, we met the Mikano electrical generator and board on fire. We quickly joined hands with the university’s fire marshals, and the fire was extinguished completely. The fire was caused by an electrical surge”, he explained.

