Fire Destroys Motorcycle Market In Zamfara

Share

A devastating fire destroyed the Yar-Dole motorcycle market in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday night, December 21.

According to the report, the fire left traders and residents in shock as several shops and stalls burn uncontrollably with the cause of the fire still unknown.

READ ALSO

Many of the traders and shop owners attempted to salvage their goods but they could not succeed due to the rage of the fire

Emergency responders from the Zamfara State Fire Service arrived at the scene shortly after the fire was reported and are working to put out the fire and prevent the flames from spreading further.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"