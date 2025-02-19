Fire Destroys Houses, Silos, Cattles In Kano

Share

A devastating fire outbreak in the Satigal community, Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State destroyed houses, cattle and six grain silos in Kano.

The incident which was reported to the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Dr Muhammad Isa Umaru, at his palace on Wednesdat said the midnight inferno was reportedly caused by a cooking fire left unattended by one of the affected families.

According to village head Mal. Shuaibu Abdu, who led a delegation of community leaders, the fire engulfed the entire resident housing six households, destroying goods, grains, cattle and personal belongings worth millions of naira.

The Emir of Rano, Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Isa Umaru, expressed his sympathy to the victims and donated ₦200,000 to support them.

He also urged the community to exercise caution and ensure that cooking fires are extinguished immediately after use.

Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Isa Umaru has promised to report the incident to the Kano State Emergency Relief Management Agency for immediate assistance.

